Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday. It says Cigna rejected more than 300,000 payment claims in just two months last year. The suit says the review took about one second per claim on average before the files were handed over to doctors to sign off on the denials. It alleges that violates a California law requiring fair and thorough reviews of medical coverage claims and denies patients payments for medically necessary procedures. Cigna says the system is used to speed up payments to doctors for low-cost procedures. The company has 18 million U.S. members.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.