Baltimore opens grant applications to abortion care services

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday the city would direct a second round of grant funding to nonprofit organizations providing abortion and abortion care services.

This year, Baltimore-based organizations will be eligible for awards of up to $30,000 from the Abortion Protection Fund, facilitated by the city in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund.

Applications for qualified nonprofits are open through August 18.

“In Baltimore and across Maryland, we have made clear that women’s right to make their own health decisions is non-negotiable,” the mayor said in a statement. “As so many parts of the country are pulled backwards by conservative activists hoping to eliminate reproductive freedom — here in Baltimore City, we will always stand in strong support of comprehensive reproductive health care. With this additional round of funding, our city is investing in those values and helping to meet the needs of care-seekers.”

The first round of grants was made in 2022, immediately following the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, with investments ranging from $8,000 to $50,000.

The investments upported increased access to abortion services by “helping grantees to hire more staff, increase the number of in-person and medication abortion telehealth visits, decrease the time to access abortion services, and cover costs for travel and medical treatment,” the mayor’s office said.

Find more information, the Request for Applications, and the portal to apply on the Baltimore Civic Fund’s website.

