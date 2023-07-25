Attorney for ex-student charged in California stabbing deaths says he’s not mentally fit for trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney for a former Northern California university student charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third says his client has not showered in the nearly three months he’s been in jail. He also says his client goes days without eating and believes he will return to classes. The attorney for Carlos Dominguez told jurors Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court that the former student at the University of California, Davis, started showing outward signs of schizophrenia toward the end of his freshman year. A prosecutor said in opening statements that his team will show evidence that Dominguez is toying with the court and capable to stand trial.

