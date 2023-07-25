As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

The same day owner Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app,” TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages. The popular app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature beyond noting that it is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions. TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

By The Associated Press

