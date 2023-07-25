4-year-old recovering from near drowning at lake near Stanton

By KMTV Staff

STANTON, Nebraska (KMTV) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a four-year-old boy is in the hospital after a near drowning at a lake on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what we know from police:

At approximately 4:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified of a near drowning involving a 4-year-old boy at the Maskenthine Lake beach area.

Police say that in just over three minutes, two deputies and the Sheriff arrived on the scene and took over emergency treatment of the boy who was unresponsive.

A medical helicopter was called for and after being stabilized by Pilger EMS and Stanton Rescue personnel the boy was taken directly from the scene by Life Net medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

An investigation at the scene indicated the boy went underwater for a short period of time, several yards from the shoreline after just taking off his life jacket and was pulled from underneath the water by an adult who witnessed him struggling.

The boy and his family from rural Lindsay were enjoying a birthday party at the lake.

The beach area was closed out of respect for the incident by Natural Resources Districts (NRD) staff.

