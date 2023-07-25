3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station are identified as Marines stationed nearby

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Three men who were found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals from Camp Lejeune. The U.S. Marine Corps identified the men as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery; of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, of Naples, Florida. Sheriff’s deputies found the three men unresponsive Sunday morning in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead. Medical authorities pronounced them dead the same day. Their cause of death has not been released. The men were motor vehicle operators with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.