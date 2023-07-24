Skip to Content
Ramaswamy slated to headline South Carolina county GOP fundraiser in return to early voting state

Published 10:06 PM

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state. Dorchester County GOP Chair Steven Wright tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at the third annual Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner on Aug. 19 in Summerville. The county-level event is something Wright said he and other South Carolina Republican voters want to see more of from those in the broad GOP candidate field.

