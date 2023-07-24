Nashville school shooter’s writings reignite debate over releasing material written by mass killers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In Tennessee, a request for police to release a school shooter’s private writings has morphed into a complex multiparty legal fight. With no national standard over how to treat such records, both sides claim their position is in the public interest. One one side, the parents of traumatized students want the writings kept secret. They say the release will inspire copycats. On the other side, a coalition of local news outlets, nonprofits, and a Republican lawmaker want the writings released. They say it will help experts understand mass shootings and develop policies to thwart them.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.