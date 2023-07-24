Skip to Content
Missing senior alert issued for woman last seen in Superior, Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
By
Published 8:26 AM

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Senior Alert for a woman last seen in Superior, Colorado. 

Vivian Penaylillo, 63, was last seen Friday, July 21, at around 8 a.m. at the 2800 block of Rock Creek Circle in Superior. 

CBI reported her vehicle was recovered on Sunday, July 23, at a gas station at the 20000 block of Highway 285. 

Penaylillo is around 5’6, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

According to the family members of Vivian Penaylillo, she suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

CBI reported she should have her dog with her–a grey schnauzer–but at this time her location is unknown. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Penaylillo is asked to call 911.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

