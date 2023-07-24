Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall. The offer by the Justice Department on Monday sets up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware come in soon for a closed-door interview. The department wrote to House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan that “it is strongly in the public interest” for Weiss to appear publicly to provide testimony on whistleblower claims that there was improper interference in the case against the younger Biden. It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.

