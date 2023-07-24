‘It’s like a family’: Canadian pilot honors late friend with unique plane at AirVenture Oshkosh

By Jenna Wells

Click here for updates on this story

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Aviation enthusiasts are taking over Oshkosh this week for the 70th annual EAA AirVenture. During the annual aviation convention, Wittman Airport’s air traffic control tower is the busiest in the world.

This week, AirVenture is welcoming more than 500,000 people and more than 10,000 planes, and every aircraft has a story behind it.

“It’s like a family. Instead of shaking hands, everyone comes and grabs you and gives you a hug,” said Shane Madson, from Alberta, Canada.

This year’s AirVenture will be a special memory for Madson, marking the farthest he’s ever flown his custom plane.

“It’s been an amazing experience so far this year,” Madson said.

Like many pilots, Madson fell in love with aviation at an early age.

“I remember when I was a little guy, crop dusting, there was a lot of them around, and I’d ride my pedal bike over and just watch it,” Madson said.

That love for mechanics started with making motorcycles and turned into making planes.

Madson finished his modified super cub this June.

“It’s the Harley-Davidson of airplanes,” Madson said. “You can get back in the backcountry, camping, hunting, fishing, and that’s more my type of flying.”

The bush plane is hard to miss, with a dusty orange paint job and unique decor.

“Make it look like I found it somewhere in the boneyard and made it flyable,” Madson said.

For Madson, the super cub is more than just a cool aircraft. It once belonged to his friend, Sam Thieme.

“Unfortunately, he passed away from a brain aneurysm,” Madson said. “His dad contacted me and asked if I’d finish it for him, and I said I’d love to, I’d be honored.”

Madson took on the project, aiming to make his friend proud.

“It’s something to remember him by, and he’ll never be forgotten,” Madson said.

Now in Oshkosh, his heartfelt hard work is on display, honoring Thieme’s life through a special community.

“Aviation is a wonderful place to be a part of and do stuff like this,” Madson said.

Madson is one of many pilots with a special story to tell about their aircraft.

AirVenture Oshkosh continues every day this week, through Sunday, July 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.