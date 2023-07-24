Former Louisiana police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second criminal charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have added a charge of felony malfeasance in office against a former Louisiana police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this year. The second criminal charge was added Monday as former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler, who is white, was arraigned on charges of shooting Alonzo Bagley. Tyler pleaded not guilty to first-degree negligent homicide and felony malfeasance. Tyler was charged with negligent homicide on Feb. 16 by the Louisiana State Police, about two weeks after the shooting. Relatives of Bagley have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.