Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution. The unanimous decision followed a June recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. That panel said Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sometimes allowed her emotions to overcome her judgment and violated several rules governing judicial conduct in her actions toward Cruz’s attorneys. Those included unfairly chastising them after they rested their case. Scherer retired from the bench at the end of last month. Cruz received a life sentence at the conclusion of the six-month penalty trial for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

