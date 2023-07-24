Florida couple pleads guilty to participating in the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida couple is pleading guilty to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show Jamie and Jennifer Buteau entered guilty pleas Monday in District of Columbia federal court. Jamie Buteau pleaded guilty to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Jennifer Buteau pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The criminal complaint states the Buteaus entered the U.S. Capitol building through the breached door and moved with a large mob. At some point, Jamie Buteau picked up a chair and threw it at officers. The chair bounced off the wall and hit one officer in the arm.

