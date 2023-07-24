Argentina demands that Bolivia explain its new defense agreement with Iran
By DANIEL POLITI and CARLOS VALDEZ
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine government and members of the Bolivian opposition are demanding answers after an opaque defense agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia has raised questions in South America’s Southern Cone amid concern that it could be a way for Tehran to boost its influence in the region. The issue has raised particular concern in Argentina, where prosecutors have long alleged that Iranian officials were behind the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Iran has denied any involvement in the incident. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry sent a note requesting information on the deal to the Bolivian embassy in Buenos Aires on Monday.