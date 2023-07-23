UK political parties are getting the jitters over green policies after a special election verdict

LONDON (AP) — Environmentalists are cautioning Britain’s main political parties not to water down their climate change promises. It comes after a special election result that was widely seen as a thumbs-down from voters to a tax on polluting cars. The governing Conservatives suffered two heavy defeats in a trio of by-elections for House of Commons seats on Thursday. But they managed to win the third contest by focusing on a divisive green levy imposed by London’s Labour Party mayor. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the mayor should “reflect” on the policy in the wake of the loss. Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said “getting rid of unpopular, expensive green policies” would be a vote-winner for the governing party.

