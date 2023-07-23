Russia’s Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country’s Ministry of the Interior says. Zvonareva was to take part in a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, A statement on the ministry website says Poland’s Border Guard prevented entry by the former world No. 2, who flew in from Belgrade on a French visa on Friday. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and on Saturday flew to Podgorica, Montenegro. Zvonareva, currently ranked 60th, was to take part in the PNB Paribas Warsaw Open tournament that begins Monday. The WTA said in a statement Sunday it was evaluating the situation.

