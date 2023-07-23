Mayor of Ecuador port city slain in shooting that kills 1 other, wounds 4

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers. Agustín Intriago belonged to the local Better City movement in the port city of Manta and was recently re-elected to a term that began in May. Interior Minister Juan Zapata reported Intriago’s slaying Sunday and the other casualties. He says the two wounded people suspected of being involved in the attack are receiving medical attention under police surveillance. A motive for the attack was not immediately disclosed. Manta is on a section of Pacific coast used by gangs to move large shipments of drugs to other parts of the Americas and Europe.

