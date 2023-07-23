Late Sweden winner denies South Africa historic Women’s World Cup draw; Netherlands wins

By Aimee Lewis and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — South Africa was denied what would have been a historic draw for the country as Sweden scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 win at the Women’s World Cup.

In the 90th minute in Wellington, New Zealand Amanda Ilestedt found the net for the Swedes to break South African hearts.

It had looked as if South Africa was to earn its first point in Women’s World Cup history.

Hildah Magaia had poked a rebounded ball over the line to give South Africa a 48th-minute lead. It was South Africa’s second goal in tournament history.

The South African goalscorer was later substituted, leaving the pitch in tears after appearing to suffer an injury in the process of scoring.

But in the 66th minute Sweden, semifinalists in the tournament four years ago, leveled. Initially it was deemed an own goal before being awarded to Fridolina Rolfo.

The Swedish team was far from its best but that should not distract from an impressive performance by South Africa, a team ranked 54th in the world and a country that made its Women’s World Cup debut in France 2019.

2019 finalist off to winning ways

Elsewhere, Portugal didn’t look out of place making its Women’s World Cup debut, but ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Netherlands.

A goal inside the first 15 minutes from Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt gave the 2019 World Cup runners-up the initiative as they took complete control of proceedings.

While Portugal toiled for the remainder of the game, the Netherlands’ experience showed.

Despite the defeat, Portugal will feel buoyed by its performance – but will need to improve in the final third to make a mark on the tournament.

The Netherlands will be delighted to have kickstarted its campaign with all three points as the side prepares to take on the imperious USWNT in its next fixture – a repeat of the 2019 final.

