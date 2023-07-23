CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Extreme weather has forced people to flee their homes in Greece and China. Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes. Massive floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of eastern China’s city of Hangzhou, leaving at least five people dead and more than 1,500 residents evacuated. In western India, hundreds of rescuers searched for a fourth day for people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide that killed at least 27. As Spain held a general election Sunday, temperatures were expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit.)

