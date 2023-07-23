Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, injuring 8 on board, troopers say

By Mitchell McCluskey and Cara-Lynn Clarkson, CNN

(CNN) — A boat crashed into a home near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, injuring all eight people on board and extensively damaging the house, according to Missouri law enforcement.

The boat’s occupants were thrown from the vessel when it crashed at the 1.5-mile mark of the main channel, Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

“The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers,” the tweet read.

The driver of the boat, aged 46, was arrested for boating while intoxicated, the highway patrol said. His passengers were all adults, according to the incident report.

All eight people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Six sustained serious injuries and two had moderate injuries, the report said.

The boat involved was a 2014 Nor-Tech, it said.

“The home sustained extensive damage,” according to the highway patrol.

Troopers are reconstructing the crash scene using a drone, the highway patrol said Sunday.

