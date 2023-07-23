At least 9 die and three dozen injured in a building collapse in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroonian authorities say at least nine people were killed and nearly three dozen injured in a building collapse. A four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one early Sunday morning in Douala, the country’s economic center and largest city. Bodies are still being recovered. The military’s fire brigade has been ordered to join the red cross and other rescue services for survivors. Locals say building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction. Douala’s city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides, but the building that collapsed was not marked for demolition.

