New Zealand Women’s World Cup team evacuated because of hotel fire in second security incident

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man has been charged with arson after several small fires broke out Saturday night at the downtown hotel where New Zealand’s national team is staying for the Women’s World Cup. The Football Ferns were evacuated briefly from the Pullman Hotel after the fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. local time. The team says all of the players were safe and accounted for. Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday. It’s unclear whether the incident is connected to the World Cup.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.