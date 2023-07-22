Israel’s Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker. In a short video statement released at 2 a.m. Sunday, Netanyahu said he had been fitted with a monitoring device last week after being briefly hospitalized for what his office had said was dehydration. He said an alarm had sounded, meaning he needed a pacemaker right away. Netanyahu’s office says Israel’s leader will be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, is to stand in for him. Netanyahu says he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday and head to the parliament ahead of a key vote vote on his plan

