‘They failed him’: Family says day center left man with developmental disability by himself in a van for hours

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — After he was missing for hours, Gonzalo Hernandez’s family found him in a van by himself at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Forty-three-year-old Hernandez is developmentally disabled. His siblings say he was supposed to be dropped off at home from Vodec, the day center he attended. But for hours, they couldn’t find him.

Family members say Hernandez also has epilepsy and has to take medication for that every night.

They say they’re relieved Hernandez is safe, but they say Vodec did not ensure he got home safely and they want to know what happened.

Vodec is certified by Nebraska Health and Human Services. It’s been operating since 1968, serving people with developmental disabilities by providing transportation and job support.

Nancy Archundia, Hernandez’s sister says their mother noticed Hernandez did not come home Wednesday afternoon.

“When it was past 4 and he wasn’t here, she started to get worried, but she thought maybe something happened, they’re taking a little longer,” Archundia said.

After eventually searching for Hernandez, the family contacted Omaha police around 7 p.m.

“A detective spoke with the driver directly and the driver said that he dropped him off and watched him walk into the house which was not true because my mother was home all day and he never arrived,” Archundia said.

Archundia said a police officer went to Vodec to check the vans but couldn’t get past the gate. Once 1 a.m. rolled around, that’s when family members said panic set in.

“My husband and my brothers, they went down there and they decided to jump the fence and look into the vans and sure enough, he was in one of the vans,” Archundia said. “He was scared. He was scared.”

Family members say Hernandez was in the only van that appeared to be foggy.

Steve Hodapp, Vodec’s CEO, was not available for an interview Thursday.

“I am aware of an unfortunate situation involving a person we serve being left in a vehicle through last evening into night-time hours. The vehicle was driven by a Vodec employee who was supposed to have delivered the person home late Wednesday afternoon. As it turned out the driver did not. This was not intentional. It was an oversight. We are conducting an internal investigation to learn more about how it happened so we can prevent a repeat.

This has caused Vodec to review policies and procedures regarding transportation of persons we serve.

At this time all of our drivers have been reminded to check their vehicles for occupants before ending their shift. We are also taking action to have easier access to Vodec employees after hours.

I cannot comment on the employee involved at this time.

We have been in contact with a family member of the person involved. We’re told the person is recovering from the situation and was not harmed.”

Vodec said the driver is no longer employed with the company.

In the meantime, Hernandez’s family says he will not be going back.

Hernandez was OK when medics checked on him.

