Single car turnover crash closes lanes south of downtown Colorado Springs

KRDO
today at 7:50 AM
Published 7:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The entire northbound lane on S. Nevada Ave., starting on Cheyenne Rd., are blocked off following single car turnover.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the accident happened off S. Nevada Ave around 6:30 Friday morning.

There were 3 people involved in the crash. There were no fatalities, but two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say traffic will be blocked off for a few hours.

We are working to get more information.

Colorado Springs
local news
top stories
