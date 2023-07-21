Recent hail storms causing major headaches for Colorado Springs drivers and body shops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs drivers are dealing with a backlog to repair hail damage on their cars. According to data from Geico Insurance, up to 80,000 car owners in Colorado Springs have filed a claim from the recent summer storms.

The General Manager at Red Nolan Collision Center told KRDO the shop has enough repair jobs to last for the next few years. That means car owners whose cars are damaged but still drivable won't get their cars fixed anytime soon.

"We have a lot of collisions already, but now we have hail," said Dale Francis, General Manager of Red Nolan Collision Center.

Francis said new car insurance data estimates 70,000 to 80,000 drivers in Colorado Springs have filed insurance claims since the end of May.

"Right now, we are seeing different sizes of hail," said Francis. "You can get anything from baseball size to golf ball size."

Francis said at this time, for people who call in to get their car scheduled for an estimate it would take between two to three months to get in.

"The tow-ins that we bring in, obviously they're not drivable and so we take those right away, but we also are very sensitive to the fact that we want to be able to get the car through the shop as quickly as possible. So we schedule based on is the car drivable or is it not drivable," said Francis.

Red Nolan Collision Center works on five cars per day. When there isn't a massive number of drivers that need hail repairs, the shop repairs an average of 230 cars per month.

"We'll probably do this storm for the next two to three years, that's without anything happening from here on out," said Francis.

Right now, Red Nolan Collision Center said they recommend people get an estimate from their insurance company first rather than starting with an estimate from the body shop.

"And we are telling people, hey you know what you should probably wait til the end of this year or September, October when the hail does stop cause you may get hit again," said Francis.

Red Nolan Collision Center is booking out their appointments for October.