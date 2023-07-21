Man linked to deaths of four women in Oregon reportedly assaulted one earlier, victim’s father says
By CLAIRE RUSH and ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man being investigated in the deaths of four women in Oregon had previously attacked and choked one of them, the woman’s father told a newspaper reporter. But the suspect in the deaths was not arrested until months later — only after the women’s bodies were discovered across northwest Oregon. The bodies had raised fears a serial killer was targeting young women. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office on Monday said investigators found links between the four deaths, with at least one person of interest identified. But authorities have not released further information because the investigation is ongoing.