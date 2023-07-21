Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been sentenced to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Judge James Stow sentenced the men Friday to five days in jail with credit for two days served. Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Julius Johnson and Robert Whitted were also fined $1,000 each and will be on probation. A Kootenai County jury found them guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Thursday. The men were accused of planning to riot at the Coeur d’Alene LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.