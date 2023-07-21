Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been sentenced to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Judge James Stow sentenced the men Friday to five days in jail with credit for two days served. Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Julius Johnson and Robert Whitted were also fined $1,000 each and will be on probation. A Kootenai County jury found them guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Thursday. The men were accused of planning to riot at the Coeur d’Alene LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2022.