Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say no survivors have been found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a remote Alaska lake. The company that operated the flight says the helicopter had been chartered by a government agency. It was reported overdue late Thursday night. A North Slope Borough official says a search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered. It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.