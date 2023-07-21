Florida man pleads guilty to participating in the 2021 US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show that 47-year-old Anthony Sargent pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to a felony count of civil disorder along with six misdemeanor charges. He faces up to five years in prison at a Sept. 28 sentencing hearing. Sargent was arrested in September 2021. According to the criminal complaint, several videos show Sargent attempting to breach the north entrance to the Capitol. He’s later seen exiting the building through a cloud of white smoke. Prosecutors say that later that day, Sargent physically separated a law enforcement officer from a rioter and prevented the officer from apprehending the person.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.