Ex-network investigative journalist pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former investigative journalist for ABC News has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Fifty-three-year-old James Gordon Meek of Arlington, Virginia, admitted that he illegally possessed and transported child pornography. He covered national security issues for the network until he resigned last year. Court papers indicate the investigation began when the FBI received a tip from Dropbox about videos in an account linked to Meek. As part of the plea, Meek admitted he used an iPhone to exchange child pornography, including a video showing sexual abuse of an infant. He will be sentenced in September at the federal courthouse in Alexandria and faces a five-year mandatory minimum sentence.

