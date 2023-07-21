Capitol riot defendant gets probation after rare setback for prosecutors at Oath Keepers trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A security operations leader hired by the far-right Oath Keepers group has been sentenced to two years of probation. Michael Greene’s acquittal on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot marked a rare setback for prosecutors. He was convicted on a misdemeanor trespassing offense after a trial in March, but cleared of more serious charges after telling jurors that he never told anyone to go into the Capitol. Prosecutors had sought one year behind bars for Greene, but U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sided with defense attorneys Friday, noting Greene did not enter the Capitol building or have extensive participation in the group’s online chats before the riot.

