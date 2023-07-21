Alabama GOP shows little willingness to follow court orders for 2nd Black congressional district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are proposing new congressional lines that maintain one majority-Black district in the state. The plan could defy a Supreme Court directive to draw a second congressional district giving minority voters a greater voice in elections. But lawmakers have showed little willingness to create a district with as many Black voters as courts have ordered. The plan would increase the percentage of Black voters in southeast Alabama’s 2nd District from about 31% to 40%. The map does not create a second Black-majority district in a state that is 27% Black.

By KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY Associated Press

