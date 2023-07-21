A retired Canadian policeman has been charged with helping China intimidate someone

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A former member of Canada’s national police force has been charged with alleged foreign interference involving China. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say retired Mountie William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person. Police say the 60-year-old Majcher used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People’s Republic of China.

