Weather-related power outages affecting 1,500 Colorado Springs Utilities customers

Published 4:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to reported outages across the city.

At 4:41 p.m., Springs Utilities said the weather-related electric outages in the city were affecting 2,381 customers. People are asked to drive slowly and carefully around dark intersections and treat them as four-way stops.

As of 4:55 p.m., 1,459 people are still without power. The estimated time of restoration is 7:18 p.m.

To track the power outages, click here.

