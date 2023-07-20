Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died. They also said the shots were fired from the seat where, by every account, YNW Melly was sitting. Defense lawyers focused their closing arguments Thursday afternoon on the fact that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered and that YNW Melly had no apparent motive. Melly’s legal name is Jamell Demons.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.