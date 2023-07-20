Skip to Content
Germany warns of suspected lioness on the loose in Berlin

Published 1:35 AM

By Fred Pleitgen and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — Berlin police warned residents in parts of the capital to stay indoors as a wild animal, believed to be a lioness, is on the loose in the southwestern part of the German capital Thursday morning.

“Please avoid leaving the house due to an escaped wild animal in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow & Stahnsdorf (PM) area and also bring your pets into the house. Our colleagues are on site and checking the situation,” local police said Thursday morning on Twitter.

Police said that the wild animal has not been found yet and urged people to call emergency services if they spot it, according to their latest update posted at 6 a.m. local time.

