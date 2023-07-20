Child Care Shortage Continues in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The childcare shortage continues across southern Colorado. Parents and childcare providers continue struggling to come up with new ways to help ease the stress.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of childcare personnel has increased. Since 2020, the number of childcare providers struggling to find employees has increased nationwide.

"A lot of it is the fact, the startup fees the rates to get started, the process is so long between pre-licensing and zoning and background checks, and for a while there were over 6 months long in background checks, so people were getting discouraged about that," said Alma Whiley, a Licensed Child Care Provider in Colorado.

In southern Colorado, many childcare centers have taken it into their own hands and made some modifications to help ease the problem.

"Most of us are one-man show for child care just because of the requirements and stuff it's easier to keep one than it is to do all these background checks, get their trials to do their training and stuff and to be able to keep them I mean the pay is low, we don't make enough," added Whiley.

Whiley said being a one-man band has become more stable for her. However, Whiley said it does leave parents with longer wait times.

"I did ask and I called about every single daycare around here and everyone has booked out for about a year," said Edna Troisi, mother of a one-year-old boy.

Troisi had the same issue when moving from Florida to Colorado. Troisi works as an Emergency Medical Technician She said finding a childcare provider who meant their needs and was able to take in her one-year-old during her odd hours was a struggle.

"The bind that we had is trying to line up the start of child care with the start of me working because if there was a lap within either one if you started child care and I wasn't working we wouldn't be able to afford that," Troisi.

Currently, the only childcare center that works for Troisi and her family is located in Northern Colorado Springs.

Meaning her daily commute is about 30 minutes, from Fountain to Colorado Springs.

"It has been a struggle finding someone, and finding someone to stay open late enough for us," said Troisi.

According to the Bell Policy Center, there are about 75,000 more children in Colorado under six whose parents are working than there are licensed daycare spots.