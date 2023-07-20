3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
By DAVID FISCHER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say three men are facing charges a day after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded. Miami-Dade police say the Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City. Police say one man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder, while two others are charged with battery. Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center, and one later died. Police say the man who died was involved in the confrontation and that the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot. Officials say several others were injured during the commotion that followed the shooting.