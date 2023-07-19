Woman and her 5-year-old daughter die after being caught in a swollen Connecticut river current

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were swept away in a swollen Connecticut river and died. State police and fire officials said Wednesday that the woman and her daughter were swimming in the Shetucket River near River Park in Sprague and were caught by the current Tuesday evening just before 5:30 p.m. Both were recovered unconscious downstream. The mother was pronounced dead Tuesday. The daughter died Wednesday. The Shetucket and other rivers in Connecticut have been running well above normal levels because of heavy rain in New England over the past week.

