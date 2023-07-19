Skip to Content
News

Rita Ora bets on herself with ‘You & I,’ her ‘personal letter’ to fans

By
Published 1:54 PM

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard to imagine a global pop star losing confidence, but that was Rita Ora. However, the multi-hyphenated entertainer partly credits her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, with regaining her musical mojo and is back with a new album, “You & I.” The 12-track project  represents a personal milestone; she wrote on the album for the first time by converting diary entries into songs. The deeply personal project has only one collaboration, Fatboy Slim, on “Praising You” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s dance/mix show airplay chart—a rework of his 1998 hit, “Praise You.” However, a deluxe version is coming with more star-studded guests.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content