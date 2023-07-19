People injured following Auckland shooting, says mayor to RNZ

By Tara John, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — People are injured following a shooting in Auckland on Thursday morning local time, Mayor Wayne Brown told New Zealand public broadcaster RNZ as he called on residents to avoid the city center.

Brown told RNZ that “there are injuries to members of the public and a police officer” after New Zealand Police said armed officers were responding to a “serious incident” in the city center.

CNN affiliate Newshub said it captured a man, covered in blood, being carried from the scene by police. He was treated on site by an ambulance after gunshots were heard coming from the scene, it reported.

Brown told RNZ he is getting regular updates from police but that it is hard to know exactly what is happening.

Police said on Twitter that “serious incident in Auckland CBD this morning is currently contained to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction.”

“Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen Street area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside,” it added.

“It’s a dreadful thing to happen in our city at a time when the rest of the world’s watching us over the football, we have to let them know that this is unusual, that this is not something that happens here, in fact I’m shocked that it’s happened here,” Brown told RNZ. The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to kick off later on Thursday in Auckland.

Brown asked residents to avoid travel to the city’s center. “This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city center,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Auckland Transport says passengers coming in to the city should delay travel. Cordons are in place funneling people away from the area. All of the connecting streets are closed,” he added.

New Zealand’s parliament voted to ban military-style semi-automatic weapons in 2019, weeks after the Christchurch massacre left 50 people dead.

Then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told lawmakers they were giving “a voice” to those killed in the mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques, which Ardern described as “the darkest of days in New Zealand’s history.”

