Pakistan’s interior minister accuses Imran Khan of exposing official secrets for political gains

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of “exposing an official secret document” last year to falsely claim he was ousted from power in a plot by Washington. The minister says the government plans to bring criminal charges against Khan over the action. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was referring on Wednesday to an incident in April 2022, shortly after Khan’s ouster from power, when he waved an official document at a gathering of supporters. He described the document as “proof” of a conspiracy against him — claims that Washington and Khan’s opponents have denied. The development is the latest in a tug of war between Khan and the administration of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.