Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 1995 slaying of Tulsa woman

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995. Fifty-one-year-old Jemaine Cannon is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Cannon was convicted of killing 20-year-old Sharonda Clark, a mother of two young daughters. Cannon had been living with Clark at an apartment in Tulsa after his escape from a prison work center in southwest Oklahoma. At the time, Cannon was serving a 15-year sentence for the violent assault of another woman. Cannon claimed at a clemency hearing last month that he killed Clark in self-defense. Cannon will be the second inmate executed in Oklahoma this year.

