New York City will give some migrants 60 days notice to leave shelter system, mayor says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the city will start giving adult asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system 60 days notice to find somewhere else to live. Adams said Wednesday that the new policy is intended to make room for migrant families with children. He said caseworkers will help migrants who are asked to vacate find housing and other services, and those who don’t find alternative housing within 60 days will have to return to the intake center and reapply for a new placement. Adams said more than 54,800 migrants are currently in the city’s care, with 300 to 500 more arriving daily.

