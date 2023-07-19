Skip to Content
Man dies after fall at Rock Park in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - A man died after falling at Rock Park in Castle Rock. According to the Town's official Facebook Page, the fall happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Town officials said Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Crew responded to the scene after witnesses reported seeing the man fall while climbing.

According to officials, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating the death. The Town said no further information is available at this time, including the man's identity.

