Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy. Maine on Wednesday joined a half-dozen states that leave it to doctors and patients to make the decision without restrictions on timing. The previous law banned abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. But it allowed an exception if the patient’s life is at risk. Mills said during her reelection campaign that the previous law didn’t need to be changed. She reversed course after learning of a Maine woman who had to travel to Colorado for an abortion after learning at week 32 that her unborn son had a fatal condition.

