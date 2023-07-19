Louisiana man dies on Mount Ida Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Louisiana man died after he was found unresponsive by hikers in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to park officials, the 51-year-old man from Carencro, La. was found Monday afternoon near the Mount Ida Trailhead. The hikers who found him notified park rangers through a personal locator beacon and began CPR.

When park rangers arrived they continued CPR and initiated advanced medical care. However, despite their efforts, the man was later pronounced dead.

Park staff conducted recovery efforts via a litter carryout to the Mount Ida Trailhead. His body was taken to the Grand County Coroner's Office, where the official cause of death will be determined. His name will also be released by the coroner's office.

According to park officials, the incident is under investigation per standard protocol.

The park was assisted in this incident by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire, and Classic Air Medical, stationed in Steamboat Springs.