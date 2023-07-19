‘Garbage bear’ seen in Teller County, wildlife officials remind people to be ‘Bear Aware’

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado's black bears come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. However, thanks to human trash, some bears can get quite large.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos taken by Teller County resident Brandie Harlow of a massive black bear.

According to CPW, a healthy black bear weighs between 155 lbs. and 200 lbs., though the range can vary widely. A black bear's diet mainly consists of grasses, fruits, nuts, and plants with occasional meat. The bear seen in Teller County - however - is what CPW calls a garbage bear.

CPW said the bear gorged itself on human food waste.

The bear pictured in these photos is considered a garbage bear. CPW said this is a reminder to Coloradans living in bear country to always be "Bear Aware" to keep these animals healthy and wild.

